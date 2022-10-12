St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

Students paid tributes to Maharishi Valmiki on his birth anniversary recently. Saint Valmiki is regarded as 'Adi Kavi'. He was a great sage and author of The Ramayana. Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the northern parts of India, particularly by Hindu devotees. On this auspicious occasion, the Josephians participated in several literary activities, including quiz, and discussed elaborately on the life of this great literary genius and his philosophy. This was done with the help of PowerPoint presentations. Josephites of the Secondary Block displayed their hidden talent artistically while drawing beautiful sketches of Valmikiji. The festival was celebrated by paying rich tributes to the great sage. Director Paramdeep Grewal and Principal Monica Chawla appreciated the efforts of everybody involved in organising the event.