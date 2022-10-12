St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

Students paid tributes to Maharishi Valmiki on his birth anniversary recently. Saint Valmiki is regarded as 'Adi Kavi'. He was a great sage and author of The Ramayana. Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the northern parts of India, particularly by Hindu devotees. On this auspicious occasion, the Josephians participated in several literary activities, including quiz, and discussed elaborately on the life of this great literary genius and his philosophy. This was done with the help of PowerPoint presentations. Josephites of the Secondary Block displayed their hidden talent artistically while drawing beautiful sketches of Valmikiji. The festival was celebrated by paying rich tributes to the great sage. Director Paramdeep Grewal and Principal Monica Chawla appreciated the efforts of everybody involved in organising the event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gambia deaths: Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm's end: World Health Organisation
Says shared lab analysis results of drugs with India | Gambi...
UIDAI urges document updation for Aadhaar numbers issued over 10 years back
The govt agency says the updation can be done online as well...
US Treasury Secretary to visit India in November
The announcement by Yellen comes as she meets her Indian cou...
7 of family injured in LPG cylinder blast in Rohtak
The house was also damaged in the blast