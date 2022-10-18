St. Joseph's Sr. Sec. School, Chandigarh

In synchronization with this year's theme of International Girl Child Day — "Digital generation, our generation." — the Josephites pledged to make digital inclusion and literacy for girls their motto. Students of the middle block of the school conducted a unique activity wherein the girls planted their affirmations in a pot, stating their unique qualities with a hope to work towards nurturing them from little plants into beautiful beings in full bloom. The day also saw the felicitation of young girls with sachet and tiaras, acknowledging their strength and competency to bring the desired change in the world. The young girls donning pink turbans took out a rally to spread the message of girl power. Girls from the Senior Secondary Block of the school also joined hands to show their integrity for the cause. Motivational and enlightened speeches and talk on topics of significance of girl child marked the occasion. The students shared heroic stories of girls with grit and guts who believed in themselves and are the pioneers of girl rights. The Director Paramdeep Grewal emphasised on the importance of meaningful participation of girls in decision making which effects their life and well-being. He encouraged the girls to stand in solidarity to break the shackles of discrimination and violence to which they have been subjected for years. He congratulated the Josephian family for standing together for a noble cause.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurate country’s largest compressed bio gas plant in Sangrur
The plant will reduce stubble burning of 40,000 – 45,000 acr...