St. Joseph's Sr. Sec. School, Chandigarh

In synchronization with this year's theme of International Girl Child Day — "Digital generation, our generation." — the Josephites pledged to make digital inclusion and literacy for girls their motto. Students of the middle block of the school conducted a unique activity wherein the girls planted their affirmations in a pot, stating their unique qualities with a hope to work towards nurturing them from little plants into beautiful beings in full bloom. The day also saw the felicitation of young girls with sachet and tiaras, acknowledging their strength and competency to bring the desired change in the world. The young girls donning pink turbans took out a rally to spread the message of girl power. Girls from the Senior Secondary Block of the school also joined hands to show their integrity for the cause. Motivational and enlightened speeches and talk on topics of significance of girl child marked the occasion. The students shared heroic stories of girls with grit and guts who believed in themselves and are the pioneers of girl rights. The Director Paramdeep Grewal emphasised on the importance of meaningful participation of girls in decision making which effects their life and well-being. He encouraged the girls to stand in solidarity to break the shackles of discrimination and violence to which they have been subjected for years. He congratulated the Josephian family for standing together for a noble cause.