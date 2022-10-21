St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

The Primary-2 Block of the school celebrated World Food Day to raise awareness among students to come together to declare their commitment to eradicate hunger from across the world. The journey of food from farm to factory and also various health hazards being encountered by it on the way to the plate were explained to students in an elaborate manner. They saluted farmers, the real food heroes, who make sure that everyone gets enough safe and nutritious food everywhere at a reasonable price. Children participated in the discussion on extreme hunger and malnutrition which is a big hindrance to sustainable development. They expressed their opinion as to how to tackle the problem of hunger, food safety and how to prevent food-borne diseases.