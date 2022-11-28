St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

With the aim of rediscovering the role of toys in cognitive development of children, an educational toy-making workshop was organised in association with the CCPCR on the theme 'Enjoyable Learning'. The aim was to equip teachers from neighbouring schools in the art of creating toys with the help of low-cost material which are environment sustainable and which ignite creativity, collaboration and problem-solving skills in children. Around 25 schools participated in the workshop. Participants divided into groups were introduced to different kinds of toy making and designing game experimentations for young learners to create a joyful learning experience both for teachers as well as the learners. The workshop concluded with every group explaining their work and showcasing the games and props being made.