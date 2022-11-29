St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

A workshop was conducted on the premises. Arindam Roy Choudhury, Principal, GD Goenka Public School, Jammu, was the guest speaker. He was enamoured by the variety of methods employed by teachers to make learning creative, easy and fun. He then went on to the school presidium- Kids R Kids and addressed the teaching faculty on the theme ' Learning Assessment'. He also expounded upon the stochastic probability theory, the VARK method of teaching-learning process and gave an insight into acquainting oneself with the smart technique of setting learning objectives and outcomes.