St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

The school conducted several activities under the theme "Non-violence is the summit of bravery". Teachers conducted different activities like film show, painting and debate competition and a nukkad natak that focused on the importance of peace, non-violence and awareness on environmental issues. Children grasped the powerful method of challenging and overcoming violence, for creatively transforming and resolving conflict and for fostering just and peace alternatives. Director Paramdeep Grewal and Principal Monica Chawla appreciated the efforts of children for participating in different activities and competitions.