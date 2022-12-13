St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

A rally was organised to create environmental awareness among students of the middle block. Armed with thought-provoking handmade posters, Josephians avidly marched down the streets of Sector 44, promoting the theme of 'Save Earth and natural resources". Director Paramdeep Grewal and Principal Monica Chawla spoke on the need to instill the sentiments of belongingness, to the Earth, among children and stated that such awareness programs help build the knowledge and skills necessary to address complex environmental issues, as well as take action to keep the environment healthy and sustainable for the future.