St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

Students of the school observed International Anti-Corruption Day, based on this year’s theme ‘Uprooting corruption, defending democratic values’. Students were made aware of that the 2022 International Anti-Corruption Day seeks to highlight the crucial link between anti-corruption and peace, security and development. Video viewing on the topic, supported by teachers’ talk and discussions, added more depth to their understanding of observing such a day at schools. An anti-corruption pledge was also administered to make students conscious of their deeds. Tagore House teachers spoke about growing corruption as one of the greatest challenges faced by the world and the desire to instil values like righteousness, tolerance and perseverance amongst the young generation to ensure peace and harmony around the world.