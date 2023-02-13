St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

To honour the achievers in various fields, an award ceremony was conducted on the school premises. The members of the school management, Principal, coordinators and teachers graced the occasion. The ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp, followed by a warm welcome by students of Class IX. Students were awarded trophies in academics and co-curricular activities. Awards titled 'Science Aficionado', 'Praiseworthy' and 'Academic Excellence' were given to the deserving students. The ‘All-rounder’ and ‘Uniquely creative’ awards were bagged by Balkaran Singh. The ‘Academic Super Stellar’ Award was given to Arnav Goyal and Abhyudya Jaswal was given Most Distinguished Sportsperson award.
