St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

To strengthen the verbal skills and to foster public speaking competency of young minds, the Kindergarten block organised a show and tell competition for students. Students spoke about clock, newspaper, good touch bad touch, helmet, first aid box, coronavirus protection kit, immune system, solar system, save water and environment etc. The event helped tiny tots to build their social, emotional and language skills. It was an interesting and a thrilling experience for kids sharing their knowledge with their peers.
