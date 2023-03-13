St. Joseph's Sr. Sec. School, Chandigarh

To promote healthy, wholesome meals and saying no to junk food, the secondary block of the school conducted a plethora of activities for students under the theme "Physical and mental well-being". The participants presented a variety of delicacies and were briefed on the nutritional values of their respective dishes. Class educators emphasised that for a healthy lifestyle, it was imperative to make informed choices about one's health, to reduce the chances of chronic diseases. Research has shown that students are able to learn better when they're well-nourished and eating healthy meals has been linked to higher grades, better memory, alertness and faster information processing. Vice-Principal Meena Sharma said schools had an essential role to play in helping students make healthy lifestyle choices.
