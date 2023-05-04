St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

World Malaria Day was observed at the school. In the primary-2 block, students of Class V used their IT skills in spreading the awareness regarding the deadly disease. The students made reels depicting the causes of malaria, its symptoms and preventive measures. Short videos prepared by the students were informative to raise awareness among people. Using data of a survey, the students pin pointed the least and worst affected states of our country and suggested some effective measures to eradicate the problem.
