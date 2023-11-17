St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

The annual cultural eve entitled, ‘Expressions’ was held in the school. The Chief Guest on the occasion was TC Nautiyal, Director, Department of Environment, Chandigarh Administration. Some special invitees for the event were principals of reputed schools of the tri-city, who were felicitated for their collaboration for the enhancement of learning. The event began with Ganesh Vandana. Thereafter, a mesmerising journey through the vibrant tapestry of Indian culture unfolded. The stage came alive with the graceful movements of classical folk dances like bhangra, dandiya, luddi and ghummar. Another breathtaking performance was the Shiv Tandav, a fiery dance of the mighty Lord Shiva. ‘A Dance of Dazzling Light’ was a spectacular western dance that brought the audience to their feet. An inspiring journey of the epic saga of Ramayan, unfolded on stage. On this occasion, two The first book, ‘The Enchanted Verses,’ is a fascinating collection of poems in which students from all age groups contributed as they penned down their works. The second book released was initiated after concerns being raised about sustainable development goals. Members of Management Sukhdeep Singh and Paramdeep Singh Grewal said they were immensely proud of the choreographers and staff members who with their tireless efforts, were able to bring out the diverse cultures that reflected the school's ethos. Principal Monica Chawla praised the staff for orchestrating a cultural event that was not only entertaining but also educative.

#Environment