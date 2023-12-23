St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

The school in collaboration with various government schools organised a ‘Science Mela’ to help students explore the marvels of science. The school carried self-designed innovative games and demonstrations from the syllabus of classes VII, VIII and IX for the inquisitive minds of various schools, namely GHS, Sector 53, GMSSS, Sector 37-D, GMHS, Sector 27, and GMS, Karsan.

The event encompassed many exhilarating elements, like board games to solve puzzles, heat mania, spinning wheels to elaborate digestive system and various reproductive parts of flowers to name a few. The live demonstrations included rainbow bubble snake, reflection of sound, invisible ink, candle burning under water, rainwater shower, dancing corn, magical balloon, lava lamp to name a few. A walk through the amazing display of science walls at the Science Mela was nothing less than an embarking on a sensory safari through the jungle called ‘Laboratory’. Principal Monica Chawla remarked that the success of the event was evidently proven by the gleaming eyes, triumphant shouts and endless queries which would open so many new doors to endless possibilities.