St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Chandigarh, celebrate Janmashtami

St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Chandigarh, celebrated Janmashtami with enthusiasm, devotion and festive fervour in the Kindergarten block. The celebration captured the charm and innocence of Lord Krishna's childhood. The little ones dressed as Radha and Krishna added a divine touch to the celebration. The programme featured captivating dance performances by the Kindergarten students, who mesmerised the audience with their vibrant expressions and graceful movements. The atmosphere resonated with devotion as the young learners presented melodious bhajan performances. The Primary Block also joined the celebrations with enthusiasm through a variety of engaging activities, including a beautiful enactment, matki decoration, mukut decoration and creative art and craft activities such as Jagannath making, adding colour, creativity and joy to the festive celebrations.

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