The school organised a hands-on first aid activity for students of classes IX and X as part of its experiential learning initiative, equipping young learners with practical skills for real-life emergencies. Moving beyond conventional classroom instruction, the session placed students in the role of active learners, giving them an opportunity to observe, practise and apply basic first-aid techniques under guidance. Through live demonstrations and supervised practice, students learnt basic first-aid responses for situations such as minor cuts and wounds, burns, nosebleeds, sprains and fainting. The interactive format helped transform theoretical knowledge into practical understanding while reinforcing the importance of staying calm, seeking adult help and responding safely.
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