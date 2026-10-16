St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

The school organised a cyber safety awareness programme for 60 teachers to promote digital vigilance and the responsible use of technology. The sessions were conducted by Dr Charanjeet Singh, Department of Mathematics, Panjab University, and Anita Verma, PGT Computer and HOD, Om Prakash Bansal Modern School. The programme covered cybercrime, online fraud, data privacy, phishing, cyberbullying, password protection, digital footprints and the Information Technology Act. Interactive discussions and real-life examples helped educators understand emerging digital threats. Principal Monica Chawla emphasised that informed educators play a vital role in guiding students towards safe, ethical and responsible digital practices.

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