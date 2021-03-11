St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Chd

Saluting the outstanding role of the Indian Army on Armed Forces Day, students of Class V of Primary-2 Block of the school prepared handmade 'Thank You' cards for Armed Forces personnelo pay rich tributes to the guards of our nation. The activity proved helpful to the students to understand the significant role played by the Armed Forces who sacrifice all their comforts and even give up on their lives to protect us from all the threats. The bright, colourful and vibrant cards prepared by the students along with quotes on Indian Armed Forces clearly reflected their feelings of respect towards the martyrs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir
10 militants killed in 3 days
Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Originally written as ‘Ret Samadhi’, the novel is set in nor...
At Regional Security Dialogue, NSA Ajit Doval calls for enhancing Afghanistan's capability to counter terrorism and terrorist groups
While discussing the situation in the war-torn country and t...
Another model found hanging in Kolkata; second such incident in 3 days
Mother claims that Manjusha Niyogi was suffering from acute ...
Dog-walking IAS couple transferred to far ends of country, Internet starts hilarious meme-fest asking 'where will the dog go?'
The transfer order comes as the couple misused the stadium t...