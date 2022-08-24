St. Joseph's Sr. Sec. School, Chd

'Quit India Movement Day', an important milestone in the Freedom Struggle of India, was observed at the school. The historical 'Dandi March' was recreated by a team of 28 young patriots and four teachers led by a young Josephite portraying Gandhiji .With their hearts welling with immense respect for the Father of the Nation, they started from the school campus as the march was flagged off by Management member Paramdeep Singh and Principal Monica Chawla. A poster-making competition was also organised for students of Class VI.
