St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chd

The school celebrated Children's Day. The main entrance was decorated with balloons and mascots welcomed the children along with the Principal, coordinators and teachers. A special assembly was held wherein a brief introduction was given about the country's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru whose birth anniversary is marked as Children's Day. Teachers put up various performances that were enjoyed by all the children. Tug of war, obstacle race, caterpillar race were some of the events at the sports competition held. The winners received medals. Director Paramdeep Grewal blessed the children and Principal Monica Chawla wished them on the occasion.
