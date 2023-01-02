St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chd

The school celebrated National Mathematics Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. The day commenced with fun-filled activities for junior as well as senior students, who exhibited excitement. Students of Primary 1 were engaged in activities like model of clock with the help of hoola hoop ring and vibrant wristbands by writing the multiples. ‘MATHBOLA’ (a combination of mathematics and tambola) was organised to understand various concepts. Students of Primary-2 participated in a maths quiz and interesting activities like “Equate to Win”, “Fruity Angles” and presentations on ratio proportion, which helped to develop their creativity, critical thinking and strengthening mathematical concepts. Students of Middle Block learned and applied concepts via fun mathematical games like solving Rubik’s cube, Sudoku, number-actions, posters, models on the concepts like bar graph, 2D and 3D area and perimeter on formula wheel and fraction wheel. Students from Senior Block exhibited mathematical figures and patterns using Mandala art, prepared maths pockets with interesting facts related to maths curriculum and made innovative games using concepts of probability, linear equations, parabolas, etc. Principal Monica Chawla appreciated the efforts for experiential learning by students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...