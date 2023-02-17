St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chd

To find solution for unemployment, NITTTR, Chandigarh, joined hands with IIT-Ropar, Panjab University, Punjab Engineering College & Young Hopes of India Foundation, Chandigarh, to work specifically on entrepreneurship and rural development and established the Entrepreneurship and Rural Development Centre (ERCC). The ERDC, under a three-phased Entrepreneurship Development Programme initiated the first phase — the Personality Development Centre (PDC) for desired personality of an entrepreneur for schools and in association with the CBSE. A team of 28 students, including two mentor teachers, was constituted in the school. The team participated in all lecture sessions, workshops as well as competitions held over a period of six months. The programme successfully concluded at the school where convener Chetan Sahore was the key speaker. Principal Monica Chawla thanked Sahore for his special idea to bring about a positive change in the society ensuring a task force of job creators rather than just being job seekers.