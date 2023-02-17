St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chd

To find solution for unemployment, NITTTR, Chandigarh, joined hands with IIT-Ropar, Panjab University, Punjab Engineering College & Young Hopes of India Foundation, Chandigarh, to work specifically on entrepreneurship and rural development and established the Entrepreneurship and Rural Development Centre (ERCC). The ERDC, under a three-phased Entrepreneurship Development Programme initiated the first phase — the Personality Development Centre (PDC) for desired personality of an entrepreneur for schools and in association with the CBSE. A team of 28 students, including two mentor teachers, was constituted in the school. The team participated in all lecture sessions, workshops as well as competitions held over a period of six months. The programme successfully concluded at the school where convener Chetan Sahore was the key speaker. Principal Monica Chawla thanked Sahore for his special idea to bring about a positive change in the society ensuring a task force of job creators rather than just being job seekers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chetan Sharma resigns from selection committee chairman’s post following sting operation row
His resignation has been accepted
BJP lashes out at billionaire investor George Soros, says he is ‘targeting’ Indian democratic system
Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine ...
Adani issue: Supreme Court to hear PILs today, mull over setting up experts' panel to strengthen regulatory mechanisms
The crucial hearing on the PILs by a bench headed by Chief J...
2 men found charred in Bhiwani: Rajasthan Police detain 6 people for interrogation
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident and said ...
Left out of husband's will, 83-year-old Sikh widow in UK wins court battle; to get property worth Rs 9.8 crore
Karnail Singh, who died in 2021, left nothing for wife Harba...