 St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chd : The Tribune India

St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chd

St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chd


To find solution for unemployment, NITTTR, Chandigarh, joined hands with IIT-Ropar, Panjab University, Punjab Engineering College & Young Hopes of India Foundation, Chandigarh, to work specifically on entrepreneurship and rural development and established the Entrepreneurship and Rural Development Centre (ERCC). The ERDC, under a three-phased Entrepreneurship Development Programme initiated the first phase — the Personality Development Centre (PDC) for desired personality of an entrepreneur for schools and in association with the CBSE. A team of 28 students, including two mentor teachers, was constituted in the school. The team participated in all lecture sessions, workshops as well as competitions held over a period of six months. The programme successfully concluded at the school where convener Chetan Sahore was the key speaker. Principal Monica Chawla thanked Sahore for his special idea to bring about a positive change in the society ensuring a task force of job creators rather than just being job seekers. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Two suspected cattle smugglers abducted from Rajasthan, burnt alive in Haryana; police say probe on, not sure it's accident or murder

2
Punjab

Horrible car crash on Punjab highway as stunt goes wrong; incident caught on camera

3
Punjab Rs 39 Crore SC Scholarship Scam

Found guilty in departmental probe, govt dismisses 6 officials

4
Health

In a first, drone transports anti-TB drugs from AIIMS Rishikesh to remote hospital in Uttarakhand

5
Punjab

PACL sold for peanuts, Vigilance starts probe

6
Nation

Congress seeks probe into alleged use of Israeli firm 'Team Jorge' in elections in India

7
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone seen flying in economy class; video goes viral

8
Sports

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw's car attacked in Mumbai after he denies selfies; eight booked for rioting, extortion

9
Entertainment

Actor Swara Bhasker marries Samajwadi Party’s youth leader Fahad Ahmad

10
Trending

German pharma company lays out job offer for ‘weed smokers’, offers whopping salary of Rs 88 lakh

Don't Miss

View All
British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Top News

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns following controversy

Chetan Sharma resigns from selection committee chairman’s post following sting operation row

His resignation has been accepted

BJP lashes out at billionaire investor George Soros, says he is ‘targeting’ Indian democratic system

BJP lashes out at billionaire investor George Soros, says he is ‘targeting’ Indian democratic system

Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine ...

Adani issue: Supreme Court to hear PILs today, mull over setting up experts’ panel to strengthen regulatory mechanisms

Adani issue: Supreme Court to hear PILs today, mull over setting up experts' panel to strengthen regulatory mechanisms

The crucial hearing on the PILs by a bench headed by Chief J...

2 men found charred in Bhiwani: Rajasthan Police detains 6 people for interrogation

2 men found charred in Bhiwani: Rajasthan Police detain 6 people for interrogation

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident and said ...

Left out of husband's will, 83-year-old Sikh widow wins half property worth Rs 9.8 crore in UK

Left out of husband's will, 83-year-old Sikh widow in UK wins court battle; to get property worth Rs 9.8 crore

Karnail Singh, who died in 2021, left nothing for wife Harba...


Cities

View All

Youth shot in Chheharta bazaar, 3 booked for attempt to murder

Youth shot in Chheharta bazaar, 3 booked for attempt to murder

PNB robbery shows need for better security measures

MC frees NRI’s land from clutches of illegal dairy owner in Ghanupur Kale

Eight illegal shops sealed, 2 demolished

Use of plastic bags rampant in Amritsar

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Chandigarh to get five govt schools, 2 green corridors this year

Chandigarh to get five govt schools, 2 green corridors this year

Chandigarh Admn slaps Rs 31.35-cr fine on GMSH chemist for violations

2 nilgai calves found dead in Sec 50 park

Axing of 100 eucalyptus trees under HC scanner

On auto dealers’ plea, Chandigarh Admn put on notice

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

Mehrauli demolition: Kejriwal directs district administration to provide tents, food to those affected

Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit from top 10 polluted cities' list

Will look into rehab of residents rendered homeless: SC on Sarai Kale Khan demolition

4 nabbed for running fake lottery business

4 nabbed for running fake lottery business

Protests continue in colleges over cut in retirement age

Attachment of pharma company’s assests ordered

Ahead of LS bypoll, parties get active, zero in on candidates

After saffron leader’s claim, Beri says no plans to join BJP

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Capt Sandhu joins probe in Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam

Two peddlers arrested with 210 gm of heroin

Railways to run three special trains to cope with Holi rush

Ensure Punjabi on top on signboards before Feb 21: ADC

Rajindra Lake a picture of neglect

Rajindra Lake a picture of neglect

Civic body removes two illegal structures in Patiala

One held with 12-gm heroin

Patiala: Mental health workshop