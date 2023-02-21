St Joseph's Sr. Sec. School, Chd

The Kindergarten block of the school celebrated its annual day titled ‘Rhythmic Beats’. The event was graced by chief guest Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director School Education, Chandigarh Administration. The programme commenced with the release of colourful balloons by the guests. The programme witnessed a series of thematic performances. Tiny tots invoked Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi through a devotional song, followed by the welcoming of the parents. The students showcased India's unity in diversity with the items "My Bharat, My Pride" and "Rangilo Rajasthan". They demonstrated their love for their mentors and classmates. They danced to foot-tapping numbers. The show also witnessed speeches by some excellent orators on topics like Chat GPT, G20 Summit, four colors of cleanliness and positive mindset tips.
