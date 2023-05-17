St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

St Joseph family coined and successfully implemented the paper bank revolution. The noble endeavour was successfully put into action by the 'Green Saviour' eco club. The school implemented the programme to reiterate the importance of reuse and recycling of paper. Students were encouraged to make a contribution by depositing the blank pages of their used notebooks and registers of the session 2022-23 in the last week of February. Josephites designed aesthetic and beautiful cover pages for their writing pads. Factual data was shared with students to make them understand the gravity of the problem created by wasting paper.