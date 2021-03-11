St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Sec 44, Chd

A poster-making activity was organised for students of Primary-II Block on the occasion of World Migratory Bird Day. The young Josephians came up with bright and colourful presentations, highlighting fascinating facts about various migratory birds, their habitats and mysteries about their migration. The aim of the activity was to see their creativity and sensitise students towards the threats faced by migratory birds. Passionate bird watcher Jyothi Belavadi delivered a talk on the occasion. The Principal appreciated the efforts put in by students towards raising awareness about migratory birds. She reiterated the fact that World Migratory Bird Day is not only an opportunity to celebrate the natural wonders of bird migration but also a reminder that those patterns and ecosystems are being threatened by climate change. So we must join hands to save our winged friends and their habitats.