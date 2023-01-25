St. Joseph's Sr. Sec. School, Sec 44-D, Chandigarh

To rediscover the role of toys in cognitive development of children, a workshop was organised by the school, in collaboration with the GMSSS, Sector-53, Chandigarh, and GMSSS, Sector-44, Chandigarh. The basic purpose was to equip teachers from neighbouring schools in the art of creating toys with the help of low-cost material which are sustainable and which ignite creativity, collaboration and problem-solving skills in children. The participants were welcomed with handcrafted cards and planters. Divided into groups, they were introduced to different kinds of toy-making and game-designing experiments. Demonstrations were conducted by practitioner teachers on making toys. Every group created games using different kinds of material. The workshop concluded with every group explaining their work and showcasing the ideas and layout. Handcrafted games were also gifted to teachers of the neighboring schools. While interacting with teachers, Principal Monica Chawla announced the vision behind the workshop.