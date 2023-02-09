St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Sec 44-D, Chandigarh

School students Tanvir, Amanpreet and Lovish won silver medals and Aadish, Aishwarya, Romil, Shambhavi and Maitri bagged bronze medals in the Taekwondo UT Inter School Tournament. Students expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the school and coaches for support. School Principal Monica Chawla felicitated the winners and motivated them to keep up the good work and reach new heights.
