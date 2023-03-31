St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Sec-44 D, Chd

An orientation programme for parents was held at the Kindergarten block of the school. After the welcome note, the parents were briefed about the rules and regulations of the school. They were given an overview of various subjects and the activities which would be undertaken in the year ahead. Co-scholastic activities were also discussed that gave the parents an idea of the curriculum which is self-directed with hands-on learning activities that not only give the students a medium to fully utilise their creative talents and energies, but also help them in their all-round development. Principal Monica Chawla spoke at length about the benefits of effective communication between parents and teachers. She sought support and suggestions from the parents to provide best education and growth opportunities to the children and shared a few tips on good parenting i.e. behaviour, consequences and reward system. She laid emphasis that our little ones should have and show the virtue of gratitude and narrated some short stories based on the different ways of nurturing a child with love and care.