To inculcate healthy habits in the tiny tots, right from their formative years, a lassi-making activity was conducted in the Kindergarten block at St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Sector 44, Chandigarh. The little ones were encouraged to have fresh lassi, in place of the carbonated ones as it helps in development of body and mind also. They were advised to avoid packed beverages as they hamper growth. The teachers displayed the method of lassi making to kids. The little ones prepared the drink by churning curd and garnishing its flavour with sugar or salt according to their taste. They relished the healthy drink and were overjoyed as they made it on their own .The idea behind the whole activity was to develop the taste and habit of having home-made healthy drinks rather than aerated ones which contain preservatives