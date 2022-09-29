St. Joseph's Sr. Sec. School, Sector 44, Chandigarh

To infuse fresh energy into' Girls India Project' a meeting of 'Arunima Sinha Group' was organised by St. Joseph's Sr. Sec. School, Sector 44 D Chandigarh under the aegis of CCPCR and Yuvsatta for designing an 'Activity Planner' till the month of November. The meeting was presided over by the Group Coordinator Monica Chawla, Principal of the school. Representatives from all the partner schools under Arunima Sinha Group marked their presence in the meeting. To fire up the creative energies of all partners she gave a motivational opening remark. She said that " Alone we are a drop but together we are an ocean." She stressed on the importance of 'Coordination, Collaboration and Teamwork' to realise the objectives of GIP. It was decided in the meeting to follow the 'Twinning Approach' with a specific focus on five targeted priorities i.e. to enhance communication skills, digital literacy, child abuse prevention, provision of self defence training and awareness programmes related to reducing the usage of single-use plastic and promotion of bags made out of waste. She urged all the partner schools to collaborate whole heartedly to ensure that the girl child grows into a well-rounded adult; with ample curiosity and quality communication and social skills.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress rushes to find consensus candidate; 'Will run' says Digvijaya Singh as he collects nomination papers
The presidential poll nominations end on Friday
As Ashok Gehlot meets Sonia Gandhi, air of Punjab in Rajasthan crisis
Rajasthan is one of the only two states (the other being Chh...
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Rape includes marital rape for purpose of MTP Act
Punjab Anti-Gang Task Force nabs Davinder Bambiha gang member Neeraj Chaska from Jammu
He was wanted for the murders of Gurlal Brar and Chandigarh’...
In 8 hours, another blast in parked bus rocks J-K's Udhampur
The blast took place in a parked bus at the old bus stand in...