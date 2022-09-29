St. Joseph's Sr. Sec. School, Sector 44, Chandigarh

To infuse fresh energy into' Girls India Project' a meeting of 'Arunima Sinha Group' was organised by St. Joseph's Sr. Sec. School, Sector 44 D Chandigarh under the aegis of CCPCR and Yuvsatta for designing an 'Activity Planner' till the month of November. The meeting was presided over by the Group Coordinator Monica Chawla, Principal of the school. Representatives from all the partner schools under Arunima Sinha Group marked their presence in the meeting. To fire up the creative energies of all partners she gave a motivational opening remark. She said that " Alone we are a drop but together we are an ocean." She stressed on the importance of 'Coordination, Collaboration and Teamwork' to realise the objectives of GIP. It was decided in the meeting to follow the 'Twinning Approach' with a specific focus on five targeted priorities i.e. to enhance communication skills, digital literacy, child abuse prevention, provision of self defence training and awareness programmes related to reducing the usage of single-use plastic and promotion of bags made out of waste. She urged all the partner schools to collaborate whole heartedly to ensure that the girl child grows into a well-rounded adult; with ample curiosity and quality communication and social skills.