St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Sector 44, Chandigarh

A career fest was organised at the school in collaboration with Edusensei, an organisation engaged in career guidance. Representatives of various higher education universities and colleges were welcomed by Principal Monica Chawla along with Vice-Principal Meena Sharma and Coordinators. A felicitation ceremony marked the beginning of the event. Counsellors from foreign institutions, ranging from Iowa State University, Huron at Western, the University of Texas at Arlington, University of San Francisco, UC Riverside, Culinary Institute of America, and the University of Exeter guided students by providing detailed information about their courses and admission procedures. Along with these national colleges and universities with options of in-country and pathway programmes offered information about different streams and courses to the secondary and senior secondary students of the school. These included names like the World University of Design, Ashoka University, UPES, OP Jindal University, Vijaybhoomi University, and Manav Rachna University.
