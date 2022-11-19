St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Sector 44, Chandigarh

Leading firemen were invited to the school to make the students and staff members aware of the safety measures to be taken during a fire emergency. He made the staff and students aware of the working of a fire extinguisher. Useful safety tips regarding fire accidents were given to the students. These included: Protect yourself and your friends, stay calm and don’t panic, use a staircase and not a lift, attract attention of the rescue team by loud noise, always check the expiry date on the fire extinguisher and above all dial: 112 for any emergency. A mock drill was also organised to teach the studentshow to operate fire extinguishers. Its safety measures were also explained. The Principal and the members of the management lauded the efforts of the team.
