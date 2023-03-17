St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Sector 44, Chandigarh

The school organised a visit to a fire station for students of KG. A fire brigade team demonstrated the procedure of extinguishing fire. They donned fireproof costumes and guards, took the hose pipe attached with the fire engine and sprayed with full force on a tree to show its reach and impact. Firefighters showed children different equipment used during emergencies. They made them aware of ways to contact fire authorities during emergencies. They said it was important to give way to a fire brigade on road whenever its siren is heard.