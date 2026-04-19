Students of Class X were thrilled after the CBSE announced the Board results recently. Among them was school topper Aman Garg, who achieved a phenomenal 100 per cent score. Their achievements, born of perseverance and guided mentorship, were warmly acknowledged by the management, adding depth and vibrance to the celebration. Together, these young achievers transformed the gathering into a heartfelt tribute to dedication and shared aspirations.
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