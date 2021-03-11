St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

To make children aware of the culture of India and importance of Raksha Bandhan, the kindergarten, primary I & II blocks of St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Sec 44-D, Chandigarh, organised various competitions like rakhi-making, thali decoration, card-making and poetry recitation. The atmosphere was filled with festive spirit as students displayed their talent and decorated rakhis and thalis. Keeping in mind the significance of protecting trees, Vrikshabandhan was carried out by KG children where they tied rakhis on trees and took a pledge to protect Nature and to save earth and mankind. The motive behind organising this competition was to enhance the creativity, competence of students and nurturing their inner talent. School Principal Monica Chawla appreciated the students’ creativity and motivated them to celebrate the festival in its true spirit.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet
It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by pol...
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye
According to Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie, nerves in his arm...
Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie's book justified, was taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh
Natwar was Minister of State for External Affairs when Rushd...
Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service
All the four employees were dismissed from service under Art...
African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case
Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP ...