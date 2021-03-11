St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

To make children aware of the culture of India and importance of Raksha Bandhan, the kindergarten, primary I & II blocks of St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Sec 44-D, Chandigarh, organised various competitions like rakhi-making, thali decoration, card-making and poetry recitation. The atmosphere was filled with festive spirit as students displayed their talent and decorated rakhis and thalis. Keeping in mind the significance of protecting trees, Vrikshabandhan was carried out by KG children where they tied rakhis on trees and took a pledge to protect Nature and to save earth and mankind. The motive behind organising this competition was to enhance the creativity, competence of students and nurturing their inner talent. School Principal Monica Chawla appreciated the students’ creativity and motivated them to celebrate the festival in its true spirit.