St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

As part of the ongoing awareness campaign to ensure environmental protection via cleanliness, the school hosted the team of Swatchta ki Pathshala from the Municipal Corporation to address the students of Class VI to VIII. Through a video presentation, the students were enlightened on the appropriate way of segregating dry and wet waste, stop using single-use plastic and littering. The presentation was followed by chief guest Rohit Gupta, Joint Commissioner and Secretary, Municipal Corporation, Anshu Chanda and other distinguished MC representatives addressing the gathering. Thereafter a question-answer session was held. Students presented a nukkad natak. The members of the school management welcomed the initiative taken by the MC to make Chandigarh live up to its name of ‘The City Beautiful’.