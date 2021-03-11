St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

To make children aware of the culture of India and importance of Raksha Bandhan, the kindergarten, primary I & II blocks of St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Sec 44-D, Chandigarh, organised various competitions like rakhi-making, thali decoration, card-making and poetry recitation. The atmosphere was filled with festive spirit as students displayed their talent and decorated rakhis and thalis. Keeping in mind the significance of protecting trees, Vrikshabandhan was carried out by KG children where they tied rakhis on trees and took a pledge to protect Nature and to save earth and mankind. The motive behind organising this competition was to enhance the creativity, competence of students and nurturing their inner talent. School Principal Monica Chawla appreciated the students’ creativity and motivated them to celebrate the festival in its true spirit.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Thousands of farmers gather in Delhi for ‘mahapanchayat’; huge traffic snarls at Singhu, Ghazipur borders
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Od...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him