St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

To raise awareness about adopting renewable sources of energy, Akshay Urja Diwas was observed at the school. Through a PowerPoint presentation, the students were apprised of the alarming rate at which natural resources are depleting and the dire need to switch over to alternative sources of energy. This was followed by an interactive session wherein students discussed the benefits of renewable energy resources and how to work towards making Earth green again. A poster-making activity was organised for the students of the middle block with the aim of instilling a sense of responsibility and awareness about renewable sources of energy and their usage in the era of fast depleting conventional energy resources, such as fossil fuels.