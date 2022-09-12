St. Joseph's Sr. Sec. School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

Teacher's Day was full of pleasant surprises for the staff of the school courtesy the school management. Students floored their mentors with cards and flowers. They applied henna on their hands and sang songs of gratitude. On this occasion nominated teachers were honoured and awarded by the Management for their efforts and passion about pedagogy. The Late Lily Sebastian, award was bestowed on GS Nithya for her contribution. Kumud, Asha Bartwal, Sapan Thind, Parminder, Pooja Mahajan, Anita Rana, Sheeba, Roohi Kataria and Neelam Verma were honoured as with the Best Teacher Award for their innovative, passionate, enthusiastic and professional approach towards teaching. The awards were followed by performances and games. Director Paramdeep S Grewal and Management Member Anupam Grewal were appreciated the dedication of teachers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
NIA raids places in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi as crackdown on gangsters having links with terror groups
Punjab Police are providing the assistance
NIA raids gangster Goldy Brar's house, another place in Punjab's Muktsar
NIA officials accompanied by the local police ask the detail...
Goa govt to request Union Home Ministry to hand over Sonali Phogat case to CBI
Phogat (43), the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in G...