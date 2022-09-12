St. Joseph's Sr. Sec. School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

Teacher's Day was full of pleasant surprises for the staff of the school courtesy the school management. Students floored their mentors with cards and flowers. They applied henna on their hands and sang songs of gratitude. On this occasion nominated teachers were honoured and awarded by the Management for their efforts and passion about pedagogy. The Late Lily Sebastian, award was bestowed on GS Nithya for her contribution. Kumud, Asha Bartwal, Sapan Thind, Parminder, Pooja Mahajan, Anita Rana, Sheeba, Roohi Kataria and Neelam Verma were honoured as with the Best Teacher Award for their innovative, passionate, enthusiastic and professional approach towards teaching. The awards were followed by performances and games. Director Paramdeep S Grewal and Management Member Anupam Grewal were appreciated the dedication of teachers.