St. Joseph's Sr. Sec. School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

A proud Josephian Aiklavyaveer Singh Rana of Class X added one more feather in St. Joseph's cap by scoring 99.6% in the CBSE Board exams 2022, scoring second rank in the UT and third at the national level. Aiklavya proved himself by achieving a perfect 100 score each in Hindi, mathematics and science. He made everyone proud with his tremendous achievement and outstanding efforts. Ecstatic with his feat, Aiklavyaveer's parents applauded the teachers for their dedicated efforts throughout the year and acknowledged Aiklavya's hard work, dedication, and sincerity. Director Paramdeep Grewal and Principal Monica Chawla congratulated Aiklavya and proud parents for his glorious victory and praised the commendable efforts put in. Aiklavya was awarded a Cash Prize of Rs 5,000/- along with a planter as a token of appreciation and blessings.
