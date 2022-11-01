St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Sector 44 D, Chandigarh

The Primary 1 block of the school organised a nutritious healthy tiffin competition for Class I and II. The competition was an initiative to promote eating of healthy, wholesome homemade meals and saying no to junk food. Children were sensitised to remain healthy by eating nutritious food, fruits and vegetables. The tiffin boxes were vibrant with variety of healthy food items like fruits, different kind of chapatis with veggies, salad, sprouts, eggs, etc. Children presented the delicious food with table cloth, spoons and napkins brought from their home. They were also encouraged by the teachers to spoke a few lines on nutrients provided by the healthy tiffin. Children were judged on the basis of presentation and choice of constituents. It was indeed a special day for the children to learn so much about eating healthy home-cooked meals for a healthy body. The efforts and hard work of children and their mothers were highly commendable.
