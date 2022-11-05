St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

As part of the Health and Wellness Campaign at the school, students of the middle block took part in various activities and competitions to enhance their knowledge of staying healthy, both in body mind. Students of Class VI showcased their cookery talents, albeit with some help from their mothers, no doubt, as they competed for the top spots in the healthy tiffin competition. The poster-making competition for Class VII was another event wherein the Josephians made striking posters, depicting various aspects of the theme, ‘Health and Wellness’, which they proudly displayed as they participated in the rally organised for them. The doctor’s talk on the same theme, conducted for the Class VIII, proved to be a fruitful interactive session. Students were apprised of a variety of aspects of physical and mental health, including food, exercise, sleep and recreational activities that can aid in relieving stress. They also posed queries pertaining to their own concerns which were addressed by the school doctor most effectively. Director Paramdeep Grewal stated that such activities help students to acquire the skills, principles and mind sets they need to live healthy, fulfilling lives.