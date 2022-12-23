St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Sector 44-D Chandigarh

The Swachh Bharat Mission is a countrywide campaign initiated by the Union Government with the tagline ‘a step towards cleanliness’. With this flagship, under the guidance of Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, conducted ‘Swachh Technology Challenge’ for the schools of the tricity. In the Swachh Sarvekshan 2023, the school bagged third rank in two categories — ‘Swachh School’ and ‘Swachh Technology Challenge’. School Principal Monica Chawla along with her team members received the award in Swachh Award Ceremony held at open air theatre, Sector 48, Chandigarh. Sarbjit Kaur, Mayor, Chandigarh, was the chief guest. The MCC Commissioner, area councillor and other officers were also present there.