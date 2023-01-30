St Joseph's Sr Sec School Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

A student of the school was privileged to be among the top 29 shortlisted students of India for the question-answer round during the Prime Minister's “Pariksha Pe Charcha-2023” live session. Mannat Bajwa of Class XI (non-medical stream) got the opportunity to represent the Tricity and have her question shortlisted and telecast during the online interactive session. She questioned, "When I imagine myself in a place of prestige such as yours, running a country with a roaring population and a plethora of opinions, I find that some people have negative opinions too. Does that affect you in any way and if so, how do you overcome feelings of self-doubt?". To this, the Prime Minister said, "Criticism is a healthy ladder for success." He said blame and criticism were two sides of the same coin. Healthy criticism was a nutrient for having a healthy mindset and strong persona. He remarked that these days' students are not criticised but are constantly accosted by their parents which would not result in a transformed and better version of the student. He strongly advised parents to stop peer comparison. Principal Monica Chawla, staff and the students were elated to see her question being answered by the Prime Minister.