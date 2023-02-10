St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

The school organised a farewell ceremony for students of Class XII. Dressed in their best, students participated in a ramp walk and a question round. After the rounds, various games were played.

Students invited their mentors on stage and appreciated them. A platform for dance and music was also set. Lunch was served and students were conferred with titles under various categories.

Khushi Mittal of humanities and Eeshan Khanagwal of the science stream were adjudged Miss and Mr Josephite.

The 'Student of the Year' title was bagged by Gurminder of science stream. Head Boy Prajanya Acharya and Head Girl Jasmindeep Kaur were honoured with the 'Difference-Maker Award' for their priceless efforts throughout the session.

Students were also felicitated with titles "Most dedicated volunteer" in school endeavours, "Artfully creative", "Disciplined", "Outstanding improvement", "Virtuous", "Spectacular sports star" and "Remarkable attendance". Students were given mementos.

Class XI students enthralled the audience with contemporary dance and bhangra performances. They took over the responsibility for assuring the smooth follow of the event. The teachers blessed and encouraged students to be achievers in their life. Principal Monica Chawla extended her best wishes to students.