St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Sector 44-D Chandigarh

The air of gaiety and festivity engulfed the premises of the school with the celebration of its annual fiesta, titled ‘Whimsical Wonders — a cultural bonanza”. The show by the students of Primary-1 was a showcase of all the talent they had honed during their school year. Anup Gupta, Mayor, Chandigarh, and Harjinder Kaur, driving force behind the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR), were the chief guest and guest of honour, respectively. The festivities started with the balloon-releasing ceremony. Movement, mime and music came together beautifully in ‘Ganesh Stuti’. It was followed by presentation of the Annual Report by Principal Monica Chawla. The series of cultural events on various themes like save water, save energy, climate change, etc, were an eye-opener and delightful feast to the audience. The well timed gap-fillers like hilarious jokes, Radio Jockey, Famous Personalities of India, GPT Chat Bot, Talk on SDG’s were equally entertaining. Be it an enthralling Western Dance performance or the Chinese Dance, the programme was an amalgamation of various hues and the students spread the colours of peace and happiness. Infused with the spirits of pride and solidarity the ‘Patriotic Dance’ evoked the feelings of patriotism and love for the nation that essentially lie within every citizen of the country. ‘Swatchta ki Jyot’ was a dance based on the theme of cleanliness. The audience outpoured their love and adoration for the young Josephites with radiant smiles. The event brightened up with a euphonious foot-tapping performance ‘Sports Mania’. The festivities rode to the final crescendo with the most fervent item of the programme ‘Rakhi Virse Di’ (bhangra).