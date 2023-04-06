St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

To mark the onset of a new session, a step towards responsibility, compassion and commitment is what the school believes to be the right way to get started. The same was marked by organising a "Samarpan" ceremony. In the ceremony, the previous and present teachers of Classes III, IV and V gathered together and discussed about the strengths and weaknesses of all students who were promoted to the new classes. Keeping a positive approach the in-charges of the new class heard the vital information provided by the previous class teacher about every child. It was a nostalgic moment for everyone as the last year's class teachers handed over the individual credentials the children to the new class teachers.
Speaking on the occasion, the school Principal, Monica Chawla, congratulated everyone. She further said the "Samarpan" ceremony' was like a yardstick of bring in positive transformation in the students as the teacher could handle the child better.
