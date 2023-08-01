St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

Students of the school participated in the annual Mango Festival with enthusiasm. A number of competitions and activities themed around mango, such as story writing, face painting, dance competitions, etc, were organised. A team, comprising of seven teachers and 103 students of the school, participated. They were awarded the second position in the group dance competition. The third position for best handwriting was won by Navya and for nail art by Kashvi and Sehaj Preet. Anita Gareja, activity in charge of the school, was honoured with a medal for her on-the-spot anchoring by the Haryana Tourism Department.
