St. Joseph's Sr Sec School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

The English Faculty of the Secondary Block at the school conducted a debate competition recently. The topic of the debate was 'Democracy is the best form of government.' The top eight students advanced to the final round of the competition. This round was a much-anticipated and the topic of the debate was 'Using drones outside the conventional battlefields should be permitted.' Adya Tandon (X) and Divyanjali Thakur (X) secured the first and second positions, respectively. Jashanpreet Kaur (X) bagged 3rd position. The school management members Sukhdeep Singh Grewal and Paramdeep Singh Grewal praised the efforts of the students and faculty members. Principal Monica Chawla emphasised that such competitions are a testament to the importance of critical thinking.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air quality in Delhi severe again; farm fires major contributor
The city's Air Quality Index stands at 421, worsening from 3...
NIA conducts nationwide raids in human trafficking cases; Myanmar national detained in Jammu
The raids, being conducted in eight states and two Union Ter...
SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case
The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and...
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab
There is no report of casualty or damage to property
‘2+2 carries promise of deepening a robust India-US partnership’
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloy...