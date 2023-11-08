St. Joseph's Sr Sec School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

The English Faculty of the Secondary Block at the school conducted a debate competition recently. The topic of the debate was 'Democracy is the best form of government.' The top eight students advanced to the final round of the competition. This round was a much-anticipated and the topic of the debate was 'Using drones outside the conventional battlefields should be permitted.' Adya Tandon (X) and Divyanjali Thakur (X) secured the first and second positions, respectively. Jashanpreet Kaur (X) bagged 3rd position. The school management members Sukhdeep Singh Grewal and Paramdeep Singh Grewal praised the efforts of the students and faculty members. Principal Monica Chawla emphasised that such competitions are a testament to the importance of critical thinking.

