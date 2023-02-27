St Joseph's Sr Secondary School, Chandigarh

A tree plantation activity was carried out by students of Classes I and II to create awareness and spread the message of environment conservation. Students planted various saplings outside the school campus with Principal Monica Chawla and coordinator Shelza Arora. The Principal gave a speech on benefits of planting trees, how it helps in cleaning the environment and the uses of medicinal plants. She also highlighted the importance of trees in contributing to the environment by providing oxygen, improving air quality, conserving water, preserving soil, supporting wildlife and providing shelter, medicine and tools. The students pledged to spread awareness on the issue.